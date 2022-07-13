'No hazardous goods' spilled after train derailment in Kamloops, B.C., officials say

A train has derailed within the city limits of Kamloops, B.C., but officials say there were no "hazardous goods" spilled.

The derailment happened Wednesday in the Mission Flats neighbourhood, according to a tweet from the City of Kamloops.

"Residents are asked to avoid the area as crews investigate," the city wrote, adding that CP Rail confirmed there were no hazardous materials on the affected train cars.

An image posted to social media shows smoke coming from the scene of the derailment, the cause of which remains unclear.

CTV News has reached out to CP Rail for more information on the incident.