No gang connection in deadly Coquitlam stabbing

Images from the scene show multiple ambulances parked in the area, with crews preparing a stretcher to transport any patients requiring care. (CTV) Images from the scene show multiple ambulances parked in the area, with crews preparing a stretcher to transport any patients requiring care. (CTV)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener