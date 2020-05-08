VANCOUVER -- With the eviction date looming for campers to leave Oppenheimer Park, B.C.'s social development minister says everyone is still expected to be out of the park by Saturday.

Late last month, the province announced its plan to relocate 1,000 campers in Vancouver and Victoria into vacant hotel rooms. At the time, the province said the deadline for all the campers would be May 9.

While an extension on that moving deadline was given to campers in two Victoria parks, people living in Oppenheimer Park will still need to be out by Saturday.

"We have worked to ensure those who were living in Oppenheimer Park are moving into safe, temporary accommodations with wraparound supports by May 9," said Social Development and Poverty Reduction Minister Shane Simpson in a statement Friday.

Simpson said that as of Thursday at 4 p.m., 320 people in both cities had moved into temporary accommodations.

"This is a challenging time for everyone in British Columbia, especially those facing homelessness," he said.

"Early in the pandemic it became clear that COVID-19, coupled with the ongoing overdose crisis, has created significant health and safety concerns for our province's vulnerable people living in encampments, the professionals and volunteers who support these groups and the communities we all share."

In an earlier statement, the province said B.C.'s encampments present "an elevated risk" during the novel coronavirus pandemic, as it's difficult for campers to follow health recommendations to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Eight hotels are being used in Vancouver, and the province said each person will have their own living space, and access to meals, laundry, washrooms, storage and health care.