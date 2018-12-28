

CTV Vancouver





Weeks after Vancouver police began investigating an alleged sexual assault against a six-year-old girl, authorities say they have found no evidence to support the claim.

The girl reported that a man lured her away from the playground at Sexsmith Elementary School on Dec. 5, attacked her and walked her back to school.

On Friday, police said they have investigated tips from the public, interviewed staff and students, canvassed multiple neighbourhoods and obtained "numerous pieces of video footage," but have not been able to corroborate the information they received.

Their investigation remains active and ongoing, however.

“We feel this is an important update for parents, staff, students and the broader community to be aware of,” Sgt. Jason Robillard said in a statement. “Investigating any allegation that affects one’s personal safety, especially the health and safety of a child, is a priority.”

Days after the allegations were made public, a local parent advisory council requested more security cameras and additional fencing around the perimeter of the school.

The PAC also suggested bringing more supervisors to monitor children as they play on the grounds.

The suspect description obtained by police was of an approximately 30-year-old man with brown or grey hair who was wearing grey pants.