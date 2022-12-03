No evidence slain B.C. RCMP officer or colleagues committed offence, watchdog says

Const. Shaelyn Yang of the Burnaby RCMP detachment was killed in the line of duty on Oct. 18, 2022. (B.C. RCMP) Const. Shaelyn Yang of the Burnaby RCMP detachment was killed in the line of duty on Oct. 18, 2022. (B.C. RCMP)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener