Reports of a possible shooting led to a school lockdown in Metro Vancouver, but officers brought in to investigate say they found no evidence that anything happened.

Early Friday afternoon, the Delta Police Department posted online that they'd been called to a residential area east of Seaquam following reports of a shot fired.

They wrote that patrols were ongoing, but it was not yet confirmed whether a gun actually had been fired.

While they said no one was believed to be at risk, Seaquam Secondary School was placed in a lockdown as a precaution.

"In an abundance of caution," Cougar Canyon Elementary was also told to go into "hold and secure" – where students can move about within the school, but are kept indoors.

Officials said students were not believed to be at risk.

But a short time later, the Delta PD posted that schools "returned to business as usual." The force wrote that no evidence was found of a shot fired.