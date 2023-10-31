No evidence of police use of force in December 2022 death at Burnaby Starbucks, IIO says
The office that looks into deaths in police custody in British Columbia has concluded its investigation into an incident in a Burnaby coffee shop last December, finding no evidence of wrongdoing by officers in a man's "unfortunate" death.
The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. spoke to five civilian witnesses, six first responders and nine witness officers, according to a report on the case published Tuesday.
The office also reviewed records from police and other first responders, listened to 911 audio, watched surveillance video, examined the scene and reviewed the autopsy report in the case.
The incident began around 5:30 a.m., according to the IIO's narrative of events.
At that time, the affected person – or AP – entered the Starbucks in a shopping plaza at the intersection of Hastings Street and Kensington Avenue.
He had "sweat running down his face and a bit of dried blood coming from his nose," according to the IIO report, which cites a civilian witness – referred to as CW1 – who AP told to call police.
"She thought he was overdosing and needed medical attention, so she went and called for an ambulance," the report reads.
Firefighters arrived at the scene first, and AP grabbed CW1's hand, telling her he was "so scared" and that he thought someone was following him and trying to kill him.
"Concerned that AP might become aggressive, the firefighters asked their dispatcher to request police attendance," the report reads.
Police arrived and began making preparations to apprehend AP under the provincial Mental Health Act, according to the IIO report, which describes AP causing "an escalation in the situation" by standing up and pulling CW1 toward the door around 6:18 a.m., claiming he wanted to leave.
One of the attending officers drew a conducted energy weapon – better known as a Taser – and warned AP that she would Tase him if he didn't let CW1 go.
"Officer 1 deployed the CEW at AP, but it was unsuccessful because one of the two probes failed to make contact," the report reads.
Police were eventually able to handcuff the man and lift him into a seated position against a wall, but soon became concerned for his health as he appeared to fall asleep.
Paramedics initially detected a pulse, but then noted it had stopped, according to the IIO report, which says the man was pronounced dead at 7:31 a.m.
"The autopsy report noted the presence of some bruising, but no external injury that could have caused or contributed to AP's death," the report reads, adding that toxicology testing found both cocaine and alcohol in the man's system.
The BC Coroners Service concluded that the man died from "complications of police altercation in the setting of excited delirium, cocaine use, alcohol use with cirrhosis, obesity, hypertensive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and undefined psychosis," according to the IIO report.
The report notes that the phrase "excited delirium" has been rejected by many medical authorities and the IIO "maintains a very healthy skepticism regarding any such diagnosis."
"Having said that, the medical evidence that is uncontroversial here is sufficient to establish that it was the stress of the incident, combined with AP's very significant pre-existing conditions, that led to his unfortunate death," the report reads.
Apart from the CEW deployment – which the IIO's chief civilian director concluded was justified in the circumstances in which it occurred – there was no evidence that any officers used force against the man, according to the report.
