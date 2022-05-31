No estimate for when SkyTrain service set to resume between New West, Surrey

An issue on the SkyBridge that resulted in a train "being partially dislodged from the tracks" is still causing delays for commuters during Tuesday's afternoon rush hour.

There is no service on the Expo Line between Columbia and Scott Road stations. The transit authority says extra staff and buses are being deployed to help people navigate the disruption.

"Customers travelling to and from Surrey are encouraged to build extra time in their commute, while maintenance crews work to resolve the issue," according to an update from TransLink, adding repair work is ongoing.

Those heading into Surrey will need to transfer to bus service at Columbia Station to finish their trip, while those heading from Surrey will need to get on a bus at Scott Road Station.

No estimate has been given for how long the service disruption will last.

TransLink said the issue was with a failed switch that dislodged the train Monday night. Passengers were taken off the impacted train in about 10 minutes and other switches on the system were inspected.

"Crews have been working overnight and through the morning to lift the train back onto the tracks and repair the switch," TransLink said in an earlier statement.

"We thank our passengers for their patience and regret‎ this inconvenience."