No criminal charges approved in Vancouver arrest that left man with multiple facial fractures

A Vancouver police officer won’t face criminal charges for his use of force during an arrest that left a man with "serious facial injuries" that included a broken jaw, cheek and orbital bone, the BC Prosecution Service has decided.

A statement released Friday summarized the incident, the subsequent investigation, and the Crown's reasons for not approving charges in the case. The charges that were considered were assault, assault causing bodily harm, and assault with a weapon.

"The Crown would not be able to prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, that the force used in this arrest was unreasonable nor that a weapon was used. Accordingly, there is no substantial likelihood of conviction and no charges have been approved," the statement concluded.

THE ARREST

In September of 2020, police received a report of a "suspicious male under a car parked on the street," the BCPS' statement says. Upon arrival, officers found that the man – referred to throughout as "AP" – was in the process of stealing a catalytic converter.

The officer, who was working with a police service dog at the time, told the man he was under arrest but according to the BCPS, the man fled on a bike.

The dog gave chase and "was able to stop the AP and the bicycle by biting the AP in the calf," the statement says, adding that AP fell to the ground and started punching the canine "in the head." When officers arrived one of them punched AP in the ribs in order to "distract him from punching the dog and to get him to comply with police demands," the BCPS report says.

After that, another officer delivered one or more blows to AP's face.

"During the arrest the AP suffered a fractured jaw, cheek, and orbital bone, in addition to broken ribs consistent with the rib‐punches described by the second officer. He also suffered a leg laceration and bite wound from the dog bite. Paramedics arrived on scene and treated the AP’s injuries before he was taken by ambulance to the hospital for further treatment," the BC PS's statement says.

THE USE OF FORCE

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. was called in to probe the arrest to determine if the man's injuries resulted from officers' actions. The BCPS was not asked to consider charges in relation to the use of the police dog or the punches that caused the broken ribs.

The blow or blows to the face, the IIO found, may have exceeded the allowable use of force in the circumstances and sent a report to Crown for consideration of charges

Legally, police are permitted to use force as long as it is "necessary, reasonable, and proportionate" in the circumstances," the BCPS decision notes, adding there is no legal requirement that an officer "use the minimum possible force necessary."

The BCPS' decision found that some use of force was justified in the circumstances because AP was "actively resisting arrest." The police who were questioned about the incident described AP's behaviour as "assaultive and non-compliant." AP, said he "went black" after being bitten by the dog and falling off of his bike and that the next thing he remembered was regaining consciousness with a mouth full of blood.

The extent of AP's injuries, the BCPS notes, was "significant" and met the legal threshold for "bodily harm." However, the Crown found there was not enough evidence to show precisely how they were caused – including how many times the officer struck AP in the face.

"While repeated blows to the head of the AP might be found to be unreasonable under the circumstances, one punch likely would not. Being unable to prove whether the AP’s injuries were caused by one or more than one punch, the Crown cannot prove that the (officer's) actions were an unreasonable response to the AP’s punching the (police service dog) or the AP’s actively resisting arrest," the decision says.

The possibility that the officer hit AP in the face with his flashlight was the basis for a potential charge of assault with a weapon.

"If the SO used a flashlight to strike the AP in the face, this might well be found to have exceeded what was reasonable in the circumstances and therefore be legally unjustifiable," the statement says.

According to the BCPS. AP told investigators that the officer said, "you messed up my dog’s paw, that’s why you got the flashlight.” Video of the aftermath of the arrest shows an officer making a similar statement about the dog's paws while holding a flashlight.

On this count too, the Crown found there was insufficient evidence and therefore that there was not a substantial likelihood of conviction.

The officer involved did not provide any statement, and the BCPS noted he was not legally required to do so. None of the other officers who were at the scene during and after the arrest "could or would" provide a statement describing the officers' actions, the decision notes.