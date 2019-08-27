A woman whose racist comments were captured on video in a Richmond, B.C. parking lot last week will not face criminal charges.

The video, which shows the woman hurling racial slurs at a person off camera, was widely circulated through social media last week.

Mounties were made aware of it Friday, when a complaint was filed, and called its contents "disturbing and troubling."

Over the weekend, they said they'd been in contact with both parties involved in the incident as part of its investigation.

In a statement Tuesday, the RCMP said members then worked to gather "the required facts and evidence to make an informed decision as to how to proceed with this matter."

Mounties consulted with the BC Prosecution Service, and ultimately decided that it would not proceed to criminal charges.

The RCMP did not provide details on the decision except to say that the video didn't meet the threshold.

However, some of the online responses to the video could be considered criminal, the Richmond RCMP said.

"We can appreciate that the community here in Richmond and the extended community online feels strongly about the comments made in the video, but we would certainly not wish for anyone to cross the line from spirited conversation to criminal cyberbullying," Insp. Sunny Parmar said in a statement.

"We must respect this individual is still entitled to due process and has a reasonable expectation of personal privacy."

The RCMP said it is aware that Richmond is diverse and multi-cultural, and that it makes public safety a priority.

CTV News Vancouver has been in contact with people who know the woman shown in the video, who said she has a history of mental health issues.

She tells someone not seen in the video, "We don't want you here because you can't drive."

When that person points out that the white woman was apparently parked over a dividing line at the front of her parking space, she tells them to, "Go back to China where you belong, you fucking asshole."

She then uses a racial slur.

A Richmond resident who says his wife shot the video said she'd been with their three-year-old daughter at the time.

Fang Xu said his wife didn't want to argue in front of the girl, but that the two cars were touching, so she'd waited for the owner to arrive.

"We are not upset about (damage). We are angry about what she said," he said Saturday.