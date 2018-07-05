

CTV Vancouver





Police are investigating a vandalism spree in Vancouver's West Side that has left almost 80 cars damaged in recent months.

The culprit strikes at night, scratching paint off parked cars, slashing soft-top roofs and sometimes stealing car emblems in the city's Kitsilano, Dunbar and Kerrisdale neighbourhoods.

Const. Jason Doucette said 78 vehicles have been damaged since the beginning of March, and that the vandalism was apparently committed in five waves.

"I can't imagine the frustration these owners are going through," Const. Jason Doucette said Thursday. "They're parking at their houses, they're parking on the street, they're not doing anything wrong. What's wrong is the person victimizing these vehicles for no apparent reason."

One West Side Porsche owner, however, says he knows exactly how frustrating it is.

"It's intentional. It's malicious," he told CTV News, adding that he has found about a dozen scratches on his own car.

Some victims reported that the letters "Z" or "M" were etched into their vehicles, while others said the vandal had scratched a smiling face.

Officials estimate the vandal has caused around $200,000 worth of damage so far. The Insurance Corporation of British Columbia will try to recoup that money civil court.

"That totals to about $24,000 in deductibles that they're going to have to pay, not to mention the thousands than ICBC will have to pay to get these vehicles fixed," said ICBC spokesperson Joanna Linsangan. "This is not a game. This is not a harmless prank."

If caught, the suspect could face criminal charges too.

On Thursday, Vancouver police made a public appeal for help identifying whoever is responsible.

The department also released surveillance video of one act of vandalism against a convertible that was captured in the early morning hours of May 31.

The car was parked near West 12th Avenue and MacDonald Street when someone wearing a hooded sweatshirt and backpack approached the driver's side, scratched the paint and cut into the roof. A timecode on the video suggests it was taken shortly after 2:30 a.m.

ICBC suspects there are more victims who haven't called police.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or notices suspicious activity in their neighbourhood is asked to contact police.

Detectives are also hoping to speak with any drivers who recorded dashcam video in the area of West 37th Avenue and MacKenzie Street between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. on July 2.

Tipsters can contact the Vancouver Police Department at 604-717-0613, or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Shannon Paterson