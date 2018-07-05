

CTV Vancouver





Police are investigating a vandalism spree in Vancouver's West Side that has left almost 80 cars damaged in recent months.

The culprit strikes at night, scratching paint off parked cars, slashing soft-top roofs and sometimes stealing car emblems in the city's Kitsilano, Dunbar and Kerrisdale neighbourhoods.

Const. Jason Doucette said 78 vehicles have been damaged since the beginning of March, and that the vandalism was apparently committed in five waves.

"Property crime detectives are working on the investigation and other than purposely damaging these vehicles, there is no clear motive," Doucette said in a news releases.

Some victims reported that the letters "Z" or "M" were etched into their vehicles, while others said the vandal had scratched a smiling face.

On Thursday, Vancouver police made a public appeal for help identifying whoever is responsible.

The department also released surveillance video of one act of vandalism against a convertible that was captured in the early morning hours of May 31.

The car was parked near West 12th Avenue and MacDonald Street when someone wearing a hooded sweatshirt and backpack approached the driver's side, scratched the paint and cut into the roof. A timecode on the video suggests it was taken shortly after 2:30 a.m.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or notices suspicious activity in their neighbourhood is asked to contact police.

Detectives are also hoping to speak with any drivers who recorded dashcam video in the area of West 37th Avenue and MacKenzie Street between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. on July 2.

Tipsters can contact the Vancouver Police Department at 604-717-0613, or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.