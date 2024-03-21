No charges for Vancouver cop after 2022 arrest left man seriously injured

Prosecutors have decided not to charge a Vancouver police officer involved in a 2022 arrest that left a man seriously injured in the city's Downtown Eastside.

The B.C. Prosecution Service announced Thursday the evidence gathered by the province's police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, does not meet its "charge assessment standard."

"The BCPS is not able to prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, that the officer committed any offence in relation to the incident," the service said in a statement. "As a result, no charges have been approved."

The incident happened the morning of May 30, 2022.

According to the BCPS’s statement, police were called to an assisted living facility with reports of a man threatening staff with a toy gun and behaving strangely.

He was carrying a large canister of what appeared to be industrial bear spray, according to BCPS, which he pointed at police while yelling “Zero, one, two,” “You’re not real,” and the word “scotch” multiple times, among other things.

One officer shot at the man seven times with a “less-lethal” beanbag gun – leaving him with a broken femur, tibia, and patella, along with several bruises.

After the man was handcuffed, officers discovered what they thought was bear spray was actually a “personal-sized fire extinguisher" – though the BCPS said evidence supported that officers “reasonably believed" he was holding bear spray.

The IIO investigated the incident and determined there were "reasonable grounds" to believe the officer may have committed an offence, and submitted a report to Crown counsel in November 2023.

The IIO found the first six shots from the beanbag gun were warranted, but questioned whether the seventh was justified.

The man had tossed the canister on the ground in front of him “moments before the seventh shot was fired," according to the BCPS statement. The investigation also noted there were injuries to the man's shins and knee that were "consistent with him being hit after he was seated."

But the BCPS found the "grounds which justified the first six shots were still in play at the time of the seventh shot."

“The decision to fire the seventh shot was made in the context of reacting quickly in a fast-changing situation," the BCPS statement said.

The man, who told the IIO he was having a "minor psychotic episode from crystal meth" on the day of the incident, died six months later of unrelated causes, according to the statement.