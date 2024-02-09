No charges for officers involved in tractor takedown on B.C. highway, IIO says

The office that investigates police incidents that result in death or serious injury in B.C. has determined there are no grounds to believe officers committed any offences during the caught-on-camera takedown of a tractor that had been driving on Highway 1 last year.

The incident occurred early in the afternoon of Nov. 25. Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop as the vehicle was travelling west on the highway near the 176 Street exit, the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. said in a statement Friday.

"As a result of the interactions between the police vehicles and the tractor, the vehicles were located on Hwy 17 when a collision occurred," the IIO statement reads.

Video shared widely on social media at the time appeared to show officers making contact with the rear left side of the tractor. https://bc.ctvnews.ca/watchdog-probing-crash-between-rcmp-and-convoy-tractor-on-highway-1-in-b-c-1.6663056

The tractor rolled over and the driver was ejected, according to the IIO. The driver was taken to hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

In Friday's update, the IIO said it would not be forwarding a report to Crown prosecutors for consideration of charges against any of the officers involved in the incident.

"The chief civilian director has reviewed the evidence – civilian witness statements, forensic scene analysis, video footage, medical records, and police information – and determined that there are no reasonable grounds to believe any officer may have committed an offence," the office said in its statement.

In such cases, the IIO typically publishes a report detailing the chief civilian director's findings and reasoning. In this case, the office said such a report would not be published until "concurrent court proceedings related to the incident" are concluded.

At the time of the crash, police said the tractor was believed to be part of a convoy that was headed to Vancouver.

That same afternoon, a group had organized a convoy from Chilliwack to Vancouver to oppose SOGI 123, an educational resource meant to help foster an inclusive environment when speaking about sexual orientation and gender identity.

In a Facebook livestream prior to the crash, the man behind the wheel of the tractor identified himself as a Chilliwack farmer.

