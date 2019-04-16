

The Canadian Press





B.C.'s police watchdog says there are no grounds to consider charges for an off-duty officer who hit and seriously injured a pedestrian on a Squamish highway in March last year.

A report by the Independent Investigations Office says the man wasn't able to provide a statement and died of his injuries five months after the crash.

The office says the female officer was driving in the slow lane, under the posted speed limit and was going through a green light when she hit the man in the crosswalk.

The office says the man simply made a tragic error when he crossed the highway against the light while wearing clothing on a dark and rainy night.