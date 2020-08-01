VANCOUVER -- The BC Prosecution Service says there will be no charges against a Langley RCMP officer involved in an off-duty motorcycle crash last year.

The officer's SUV and the motorcycle collided in a Langley intersection on July 1, 2019, seriously injuring the motorcycle driver.

B.C.'s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, looked into the crash and filed its report in April to the prosecution service for consideration of charges.

The officer faced potential charges including careless driving and unsafe lane change.

But the prosecution service says the available evidence doesn't meet its charge assessment standards.

It also says the motorcycle driver was likely speeding at the time of the collision, and the crash probably would not have occurred if the motorcycle was travelling at the speed limit.

This report was first published by the Canadian Press on July 31, 2020.