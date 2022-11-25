No charges for Grand Forks RCMP officer who shot drunk driving suspect

An officer from the Grand Forks RCMP detachment will not face charges for shooting a suspected drunk driver during a tense confrontation four years ago, prosecutors announced Friday.

In explaining the decision, the B.C. Prosecution Service said the driver was accelerating a pickup truck in the officer's direction when the officer opened fire back in May 2018.

Three RCMP officers had tried boxing the driver in using three separate vehicles, but the suspect "proceeded to ram his truck against” them in an effort to evade capture, the BCPS wrote in a summary of the incident.

One officer then positioned his vehicle "nose-to-nose" with the pickup and stepped out to make an arrest when the driver starting driving towards him again, prosecutors said.

The officer fired four shots, which struck the suspect in the shoulder and torso, leaving him in critical condition.

The suspect ultimately survived his injuries, and was later charged with assault with a weapon, impaired driving, dangerous driving and flight from police.

B.C.'s police watchdog investigated the incident and submitted a report to Crown counsel in 2019, finding "reasonable grounds exist" to believe the officer involved in the shooting had committed an offence.

But after reviewing the file, prosecutors said the evidence does not meet their charge assessment standards.

That determination was made by a Crown counsel with "no prior or current connection" to the officer, the BCPS said.