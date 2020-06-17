VANCOUVER -- Three Vancouver police officers who faced "allegations of serious misconduct" in connection with the department's internal investigation into disgraced former detective James Fisher will not face charges, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

A special prosecutor who was quietly appointed to the case almost three years ago determined that "the charge assessment standard for criminal charges had not been met for any of the officers," the B.C. Prosecution Service said in a statement.

Authorities have not released the names of the officers, but said they worked in the same division as Fisher – the Vancouver Police Department's Counter Exploitation Unit, which handles matters related to prostitution, human trafficking and child exploitation.

The nature of the allegations they faced is also unclear, but they were said to be potentially "criminal in nature."

B.C.'s police complaints commissioner requested that the officers be investigated back in July 2017, and the director of police services tasked the Alberta RCMP with the job.

Special prosecutor Joseph Doyle was appointed in August of that year to provide advice and assistance in the investigation.

The B.C. Prosecution Service did not announce Doyle's appointment prior to Wednesday's statement, a delay that officials blamed on the fact that "several related matters are pending," including a separate conduct investigation under the Police Act.

"Neither the BCPS nor the special prosecutor will be releasing additional information or commenting further while related matters are outstanding. Once all related matters are concluded, the special prosecutor will release a clear statement summarizing his conclusions," the statement read.

Fisher was sentenced to 20 months in jail in 2018 after pleading guilty two counts of breach of trust and one count of sexual exploitation. He admitted to kissing two young witnesses who were involved in pimping and sexual trafficking cases he was investigating.