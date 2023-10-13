Vancouver

    • No charges against Prince George Mountie over Indigenous man's 2020 death

    This photo shows Everett Riley Edward Patrick who died in police custody in Prince George in 2020. (Image credit: Independent Investigations Office of B.C.) This photo shows Everett Riley Edward Patrick who died in police custody in Prince George in 2020. (Image credit: Independent Investigations Office of B.C.)

    Prosecutors in British Columbia say they won't be charging an RCMP officer in connection with the death of an Indigenous man in Prince George in 2020.

    A statement from the prosecution service says that although the province's independent watchdog said there were reasonable grounds to believe the officer may have committed an offence, the evidence available isn't enough for charges.

    The statement says officers were called to a break-and-enter at a sporting goods store in April of 2020 and, after three hours, police deployed tear gas and sent in a police service dog.

    The statement says the man, who was later identified as Everett Patrick, was pulled to the ground by the dog and an officer who struck him did not break his fall and didn't see if his head hit the ground.

    Patrick was medically cleared at a hospital but after arriving at the detachment fell multiple times and was carried to his cell where he was later found in medical distress.

    He died more than a week later from what a pathologist said was a brain hemorrhage due to blunt force injuries.

    The prosecutors' statement says the issue is whether the officer's actions after Patrick fell constitute a breach of the standard of care and whether they should have concluded there was a “marked change” in the man's state of consciousness.

    The statement notes that Patrick had been cleared by a hospital and was conscious, could speak and could respond appropriately to verbal communication even as he was being carried to his cell.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2023

    Vancouver Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Who's to blame for rising food prices in Canada?

    Although the latest data from Statistics Canada shows that monthly increases in food prices may be slowing down, the cost of groceries in Canada remains high. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew breaks down some of the key factors that are driving up food costs in Canada.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News