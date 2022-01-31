No cause yet for Vancouver house fire that killed child, 2 other family members
The smell of smoke lingered Monday after a house fire in Vancouver killed three members of the same family, including a child, and injured two others.
Fire officials have yet to confirm what sparked the flames Sunday.
Assistant Chief Brian Bertuzzi confirmed a child under 10 years old, their mother and grandfather were killed, while the grandmother and father suffered smoke inhalation.
A handwritten sign placed near the front steps of the charred bungalow reads, “We love you, Ivan” and “Our prayers to you, mom (and) grandpa.”
Susana Mora lives in a neighbouring home and says she was in lying awake with her young son when she heard loud voices and screams.
Mora says she heard a loud noise, like a pop, and the yelling intensified, but she couldn't understand because the voices weren't in English.
Fire Chief Karen Fry said Sunday the basement suite of the home was “fully enveloped” in flames when rescue personnel arrived around 7:30 a.m. Sunday to find two adults injured outside, while the other family members were still inside.
It wasn't yet known whether smoke alarms in the home were working, Fry said in a statement.
Preliminary findings from the investigation did not indicate anything suspicious, the statement said.
A land title search showed Kam Wing Chik, listed as a businessman, and Miriam Yuk Chun Bob, a nurse, bought the home in 1991.
Another handwritten sympathy note left outside the home was addressed to “Mrs. Chik” and three other people.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2022.
Vancouver Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'We are not intimidated,' PM says as MPs return to the Hill despite ongoing trucker protest
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau strongly condemned the behaviour displayed by some participants in the trucker convoy protests over the weekend, as members of Parliament returned to work on Monday despite downtown Ottawa remaining beset by the 'freedom convoy.'
WATCH LIVE | Gridlock in downtown Ottawa as trucker protest now 'scaled down'
Parliament resumed Monday in the nation’s capital still beset by protesters, vehicles and trucks as the trucker convoy protest enters its third day, though police say the gathering is significantly 'scaled down' compared to the weekend.
Prime Minister Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced he has tested positive for COVID-19 this morning. Trudeau said he feels well and 'has no symptoms,' and will continue to work remotely this week, following public health guidance. A second of his three children is now also positive, he said.
Liberals introduce new bill to authorize purchase of up to $2.5B worth of rapid tests
The Liberal government has introduced a new bill to respond to COVID-19 rapid test needs across the country.
Manitoba RCMP officers rescue 5-year-old boy from burning home
Two RCMP officers entered a burning home in Mosakahiken Cree Nation in Manitoba to rescue a 5-year-old boy.
Novavax seeks U.S. emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine
Novavax announced Monday that it has formally submitted a request for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to authorize its coronavirus vaccine for emergency use in the United States.
OPINION | Don Martin: Trudeau's 'fringe' may keep on truckin' into something bigger
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took a hardline stance against the truckers and their supporters protesting on Parliament Hill, but the movement could grow into a bigger political opponent down the road, Don Martin writes in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
No measurable impact of vaccine mandate on truck volume at the border: Transport minister
Canada's transport minister says the vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers hasn't had an impact on the volume of trucks at the border.
Has the Delta variant disappeared in Canada?
With Omicron as the predominant COVID-19 variant in Canada, has the Delta variant disappeared? A few experts spoke with CTVNews.ca about trends in case numbers for each variant.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Island Health confirms 3 COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations continue to rise
Over the past 72 hours, Island Health confirmed three new COVID-19-related deaths, according to the B.C. Ministry of Health.
-
'They were directly in harm's way': Victoria businesses report threats amid COVID-19 protest
It’s not often a barista fears for their safety while they whip up a latte, but staff at two Victoria coffee shops say that was the situation on Saturday.
-
Popeyes chicken restaurant opens Nanaimo, B.C. location
Fried chicken lovers will be happy to know that a second Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen franchise has opened on Vancouver Island in Nanaimo.
Calgary
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: 35 weekend deaths as hospitalizations remain high
Seventeen of the 35 deaths were in the Edmonton Zone
-
Gimme shelter: Calgary Transit passengers frustrated as rash of vandalism leaves them out in the cold
Bus shelter vandalism across Calgary has seen a massive spike during the pandemic as incidents more than doubled from 2020 to 2021.
-
Alberta announces incentives to lure doctors to rural communities
Starting Tuesday, the province is accepting applications for doctors willing to work in rural communities, and Monday they announced funding incentives to encourage them.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: 35 weekend deaths as hospitalizations remain high
Seventeen of the 35 deaths were in the Edmonton Zone
-
Alta. UCP MLA drives dump truck in mandate protest, NDP calls on Kenney to kick him out of caucus
An Alberta MLA, who has openly criticized his own government's vaccine rules, is under fire after he spent Saturday 'jammin' gears' in a gravel truck as traffic jammed in downtown Edmonton.
-
Booze sites in Edmonton parks on hold for more study, councillors decide
Edmontonians will not be allowed to drink in public parks again this summer, after an attempt to make that happen was defeated at City Hall Monday amid objections from provincial health officials and some community members.
Toronto
-
'Frustration is real' Ontario politicians agree on eliminating COVID-19 lockdowns
As businesses in Ontario fling open their doors, the province's major political parties seem to be on the same page on how to handle future waves of COVID-19 -- suggesting lockdowns could be a measure of the past.
-
'These guys keep dying': Widow calls for worker safety as inquest into deadly 2009 Toronto scaffolding collapse begins
A widow of one of the workers who plunged 13 storeys to their deaths at a Toronto highrise in 2009 told a coroner’s inquest in a statement she wants more to change to keep the industry safe.
-
Doug Ford says he is 'extremely disturbed' to see hateful symbols at trucker protest
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he was “extremely disturbed” to see truck convoy protestors vandalizing monuments and showcasing symbols of hate as they demonstrated on Parliament Hill over the weekend.
Montreal
-
Dawson College expansion project shelved, Quebec to prioritize francophone students
Montreal’s Dawson College suffered a 'serious setback' to its planned expansion, saying the Quebec government has shelved the project to instead focus on 'francophone' students.
-
Here are the COVID-19 measures being lifted in Quebec today
Starting Monday, certain freedoms are back in Quebec including the reopening of restaurant dining rooms at 50 per cent capacity and the return of youth sports.
-
Montreal hospital delivers baby to unvaccinated mother with COVID-19, who is now on life support
A woman who is critically ill with COVID-19 and was pregnant is now at a Montreal hospital on a type of life support, after doctors decided it was safest to deliver her baby prematurely.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Manitoba MLA removed as legislative assistant after expressing support for trucker protest
A Manitoba MLA has been removed from his position as legislative assistant for the Minister of Health after appearing at a trucker protest against pandemic mandates in Emerson.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Large blaze burning in East Kildonan neighbourhood
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service will be on scene of a “significant” fire in East Kildonan well into Monday evening Firefighters responded to the fire, located at a condominium complex under construction on London Street and Kimberly Avenue, Monday afternoon.
-
Hospital numbers once again jump in Manitoba, 19 new COVID-19 deaths since Friday
COVID-19 admissions to hospital saw another climb over the weekend as there are currently 735 people requiring care.
Saskatoon
-
'Help is coming': Blizzard slams Saskatoon area, leaves drivers stranded
A blizzard that tore into the Saskatoon area Monday wreaked havoc on streets and closed down all highway routes to and from the city.
-
Sask. premier standing by vaccine claims despite pushback from physicians, NDP
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is standing by comments he made about the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, despite pushback from physicians, epidemiologists and the NDP.
-
'People are being turned away': Saskatoon Tribal Council looks to expand temporary shelter
The Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) has submitted a formal request to expand its temporary emergency shelter downtown.
Regina
-
Sask. premier standing by vaccine claims despite pushback from physicians, NDP
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is standing by comments he made about the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, despite pushback from physicians, epidemiologists and the NDP.
-
Alberta clipper prompts southern Sask. blizzard warnings, highway closures
Blizzard conditions are expected in and around Regina on Monday, as an Alberta clipper brings snow and strong wind gusts to southern Saskatchewan.
-
Plastic bags banned in Regina stores starting Tuesday
Plastic bags will no longer be offered or permitted at stores in Regina starting on Tuesday, Feb. 1.
Atlantic
-
N.B. reports 5 new deaths related to COVID-19 Monday, including person in their 20s
According to the province’s online dashboard, a total of 152 people are hospitalized in the province -- a decrease of 12 since Sunday.
-
N.S. reports 3 new COVID-19 related deaths Monday, 10 new hospital admissions
Nova Scotia is reporting three new deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday.
-
Strict COVID-19 measures in place as N.B. and P.E.I. students head back to class
Most students in New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island were back in class Monday as the two Maritime provinces returned to in-person learning.
London
-
Man dead after alleged stabbing on Springbank Drive
A man who was found with 'significant injuries' on Springbank Drive late Monday morning has succumbed to his injuries, police say.
-
LHSC’s backlog tops 7,000 surgeries and other medical procedures amid Omicron wave
A growing backlog of surgeries at the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is delaying important medical care for thousands of people in the region.
-
Man pleads not guilty and not criminally responsible in murder case
As the trial of 40-year-old Samnang Kong was set to get underway, the court was busy dealing with his plea and COVID restrictions.
Northern Ontario
-
Trio of Sault agencies get federal funding for food access programs
Garden River, St. Vincent Place and the Salvation Army have been given funding by the federal government to help increase capacity for its food banks.
-
Sudbury police say sexual assault suspect identified
In a tweet just after 2 p.m. Monday, Sudbury police say the man accused of sexually assaulting a mall employee on the weekend has been identified.
-
Warming centre in Sudbury facing staffing, other challenges
The Sudbury Action Centre for Youth (SACY), the service provider for a city funded warming centre, said it is facing some significant challenges running the facility.
Kitchener
-
Region of Waterloo reports 11 new COVID-19 related deaths over weekend
Region of Waterloo heath officials reported 11 new COVID-19 related deaths over the weekend in Monday's dashboard update.
-
Ontario reports 32 more COVID-19 deaths as province begins phased reopening
Ontario is reporting another 32 deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday as the province begins the process of reopening after nearly a month of stringent lockdown measures.
-
'We can hope for the best': Restaurants welcome diners back at 50 per cent capacity
Restaurants in Waterloo Region were able to welcome back diners at 50 per cent capacity on Monday, and they’re hoping this time they can stay open for good.