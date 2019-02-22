

Murray Titus, CTV Vancouver





An omission during this week’s provincial budget has left search and rescue teams across the province searching to fill funding shortfalls.

The last time the province announced new funding was a one-time $5-million investment from the NDP government in 2017. Funding for teams runs out on March 31 of this year.

One local SAR team says stable funding is vital to ensure operations continue.

Things like equipment and facilities maintenance as well as training and certification of volunteers depend on provincial funding, according to Mike Danks of North Shore Search and Rescue.

"To hear that the government is not interested in being there to support us is…frustrating," said Danks.

He added that it’s not just his team that will feel the pinch.

"Right now, all of the teams in the province are facing a challenge," he said.

Danks is concerned that fundraising is a huge burden on already over-taxed volunteers belonging to 80 SAR organizations in British Columbia.

"Depending on those teams’ location those fundraisers can look very different," said Danks.

"There’s other teams in the province that have a community group put on a hotdog sale for them or a barbecue," he said, adding: "It’s all very meaningful but it doesn’t bring in a lot of money."

To emphasize the strain that volunteers face, Danks cited an avalanche call that came in on Mount Seymour on Family Day that eventually turned fatal.

"Every single one of those members were sitting down at home having a nice meal with their families, and all of a sudden, we get a call from someone that has been hit by an avalanche," he said. "They walk away from their children and put their lives at risk."

CTV News has reached out to the provincial government for comment and has yet to receive a statement.