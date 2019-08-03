For one last night this summer, the skies above Vancouver’s English Bay will light up during the Celebration of Lights.

The Vancouver Park Board is reminding those taking in the Saturday’s finale at English bay to respect its barbecue and smoking ban.

“Vancouver parks and beaches are busier than ever at this time of the year,” the park board wrote in a release.

During the lead up to the fireworks show, no barbecues are allowed between the entrance of Stanley Park to just south of the Inuksuk in English Bay beach.

The rules apply on the grass and on the beach.

Those caught smoking cigarettes or cannabis are subject to a $250 fine.

There have been 28 fires reported in Stanley Park since May; the largest blaze was caused by a discarded cigarette.

The park board will deploy extra park rangers during the fireworks to enforce these rules alongside Vancouver Police and Vancouver Fire and Rescue.