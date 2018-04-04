

Tiffany Goodwein , CTV Vancouver





April Fools' is typically a time for tricks but for one Delta family it turned out to be their lucky day.

Christina Sevenoaks said she felt an overwhelming feeling of happiness after finding out that she had won the Lotto 6/49 jackpot on March 28 valued at $7 million.

“I could barely make out the words when I called my husband to share the news,” Sevenoaks said in a news release. “It was like an out-of-body experience."

She decided to tell the rest of her family on April Fools' Day, but they were skeptical at first because of the date.

Sevenoaks said she plans on using the money to buy a new truck, and to make room for a new furry addition to the household.

“My son has always wanted a dog but we could never have one living in an apartment,” added Sevenoaks. “Now we can, once we buy a new home!”

Travelling abroad to New Zealand and Australia is also on the list and while she is the newest person in the province to be called a millionaire, she has no plans to quit the job that she loves.

Her winning ticket was bought at Tsawwassen Thrifty Foods in Delta.