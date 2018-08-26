Nine-year-old girl who was allegedly taken by mom found safe
Richmond RCMP have confirmed a nine-year-old girl who was allegedly taken by her mother without permission early Sunday morning has been found safe.
The child was located on Sunday night, less than 24 hours after she went missing from the Richmond hotel where she was staying with her father, who has sole custody.
Mounties did not say whether the girl's mother is facing any potential charges.