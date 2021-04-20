VANCOUVER -- Nine-year-old Anna Wu of Victoria, B.C., was one of three Canadians who qualified for a junior skills competition at this years Masters Tournament earlier this month in Augusta, Georgia.

Wu came in second at the drive, chip and putt competition and received praise from one of her golf heroes, three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson.

“Watched Anna Wu hole a chip in the DCP Contest,” tweeted Mickelson. “Look how her hands are way ahead, which keeps the leading edge down. Brilliant!”

On Tuesday’s CTV Morning Live, Wu said she could feel the pressure on such a big course, but called the experience “exciting.”

The young golfer is a junior member of the Royal Colwood Golf Club, where she’s played on average of five days a week since her family came to Vancouver Island from Tianjin, China two years ago.

Wu is coached by her grandfather Frank Zhang, who says he’s proud of her. “Her best score last year was an 81,” added Zhang

Wu’s dream was to meet Tiger Wood’s at the Masters but with him sidelined with an injury, she didn’t get a chance.

“My favourite players are Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth and in the LPGA Brooke Henderson and Lydia Lo,” said Wu

“I would like to become a pro golfer and maybe play with the LPGA,” she added.

Wu is just the latest junior golf prodigy to come out of Vancouver Island. Victoria’s Jeevan Sihota was only six when he started winning championships. The now-16-year-old is one of the players to watch in British Columbia and Canada. Gordy Scutt started playing as a child in Victoria and was named Canadian junior champion.