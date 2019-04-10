

CTV News Vancouver





Mounties in North Vancouver trying to find the owner of a suit jacket donated with a valuable item still inside one of its pockets have taken an unusual approach to their search.

The detachment issued a statement about the coat in the form of a dating ad Wednesday.

First, the release’s creative author gave a description of the garment.

“Me: broad-shouldered and nicely tanned Virgo, size XL. I love long walks on the beach and candle-lit dinners. I’m not sporty, but I’m just as comfortable at a pub as I am at the symphony,” the tongue-in-cheek statement read.

“I’m warm, soft, formal, and low-maintenance. I don’t like labels, so nobody can tell where I’m from. I’m well put together, and have never fallen apart in public. Smooth-chested. No back hair!”

Next, police gave a description of the jacket’s perfect “match.”

“You: broad shouldered, tall Scorpio who wears size XL. By my guess you’re over 40 (but you don’t look a day over 29!) You know how to treat a jacket,” the RCMP wrote.

“You never labelled me and I loved you for that. You’re clean, but not a neat-freak. You thought we were through, so you let me go. You said, ‘It’s not you, it’s me.’ You dropped me off on that rainy night, behind the Salvation Army Thrift Store on Fell Street in North Vancouver. I found someone new, someone who would love me again. You’re a good catch so you probably did too. But I think you still miss me. Because you left something valuable behind, in one of my pockets. Not a scarf or pair of socks, but something much more valuable. Maybe you just wanted one last chance to hold me?... Missing you… Call me…”

Anyone you who thinks the lost jacket might be theirs can call 604-985-1311 and quote file number 2019-5256.