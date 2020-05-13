VANCOUVER -- A day after B.C.'s premier spoke to the NHL commissioner, John Horgan will address the public in an energy-related announcement.

No details on the news conference have been provided in advance, other than that Energy Minister Bruce Ralston will be present.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca will stream the announcement LIVE @ 1:30 p.m.

It's unclear what Ralston will discuss, but the news conference comes two days after BC Hydro said a dip in demand means the electricity provider is taking action to avoid flooding.

The utility said Monday that residential use is up during the pandemic, but the decrease in commercial and industrial use is enough that concerns were raised about its reservoirs.

BC Hydro said the decrease coupled with spring snow melt means it's having to reduce power generation at some facilities, and spilling water to balance generation and use.

Also on Monday, the premier told CTV News he'd be speaking with the NHL commissioner about the possibility of professional hockey returning to Vancouver.

In an exclusive interview, Horgan said he had a call scheduled with Gary Bettman about Vancouver becoming a possible hub for hockey, should the league choose to resume in some form.

Initially, the call was planned for Wednesday, but ended up happening Tuesday. Horgan will likely provide an update on how it went during Wednesday's news conference.

The premier may also extend the provincial state of emergency, which was last renewed for two weeks on April 29.