Newly discovered wildfire prompts evacuation order in B.C. Interior

A township in B.C.'s north Okanagan has issued evacuation orders for 18 addresses and activated its Emergency Operations Centre in response to a recently discovered wildfire.

The affected properties are on the east side of Round Lake Road in the Township of Spallumcheen, a rural community of about 5,000 located roughly 20 kilometres north of Vernon.

Fifteen properties on the west side of Round Lake Road have been placed on evacuation alert.

The full list of affected addresses can be found on the township's website.

The BC Wildfire Service website shows one wildfire burning near the area, and it was detected around 2 p.m. Friday afternoon.

The BCWS estimates the fire at 1.3 hectares in size and lists the suspected cause as lightning.

Those subject to evacuation orders should leave the area immediately, and those under evacuation alert should be prepared to do so on short notice.

"Crews are on scene with tactical support from BC Wildfire en route," the township's evacuation announcement reads.

"If you have been evacuated, you can come to the ESS centre located at the Township Municipal Hall 4144 Spallumcheen Way, Spallumcheen B.C."