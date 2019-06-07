

CTV News Vancouver





B.C.'s newest top Mountie is sharing her own story of being a victim of sexual assault.

Deputy Commissioner Jennifer Strachan shared her experience at the change of command ceremony in Cloverdale Thursday as she was sworn in as the new commander of the B.C. RCMP.

"I have been assaulted twice. I’ve got seven of my nine lives left. Both times in a scenario where sexual assault was the intention. I was fortunate to get away both times. I’m alive to the feelings of that," she said.

Strachan says both times, the individuals who assaulted her were charged with armed assault for sexual purposes.

"Both of those individuals were held to account for their actions," she said, speaking about her own experience. "I got away... I'm a very, very lucky person."

Strachan was responding to questions about the video of a Kelowna RCMP interrogation of a young Indigenous girl who was reporting a sexual assault.

In the video, the woman – who was 17 at the time – was asked by an officer whether she was "at all turned on" during the alleged sexual assault.

Since the video emerged in May, the woman has come forward - calling for an independent, outside investigation into the conduct of the Kelowna officer.

Strachan says there needs to be mindfulness from RCMP officers when they're working on interviews with victims of alleged sexual assaults.