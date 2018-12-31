

CTV Vancouver





The preparations were well underway in Vancouver Monday morning ahead of a fireworks display expected to draw a crowd to Jack Poole Plaza.

Organizers expect 100,000 people to join the massive street party along the waterfront. Heading downtown for New Year's Eve? Here's a quick look at what you should know before you go.



Getting downtown

Parking is expected to be very limited in the city's downtown core. In addition to finding a place to leave their vehicle, drivers will also have to navigate around several road closures in effect.

Affected downtown streets include Cordova, Thurlow, Howe, Burrard, Seymour, Canada Place, Melville and Spyglass Place.

Instead, those who can are asked to take public transit, which will be free from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Buses will run on a modified weekday schedule with extended service on some routes. The SeaBus will be operating on a modified weekday schedule, and the final sailings will leave about an hour later to accommodate the crowds. The final trip from Lonsdale Quay is at 2:02 a.m., while those heading back to the North Shore will leave Waterfront Station at 2:22 a.m.

The last SkyTrains of the night will also leave about an hour later to help revellers get home. Some last trains leave as late as 2:35 a.m. Details on the different routes are available on TransLink's website.

Officials reminded the public to include a safe ride home in their plans for New Year's Eve, and reminded drivers not to get behind the wheel while impaired by alcohol or other substances.

"Wherever you go tonight you are going to see an increase in Vancouver police officers out on the street, you are going to see an increase in Vancouver police officers doing road checks," Sgt. Jason Robillard said.

Anyone looking for a taxi is advised to call ahead if they know when they need to be picked up, or to use apps instead of calling to avoid being on hold with a call centre.

"There will be all hands on the deck, all the cabs will be on the road. There will also be extra staff dispatching taxis," BC Taxi Association president Mohang Kang told CTV.



Food and entertainment

There will be about 20 food trucks lining the area of Canada Place Way, with options ranging from chowder to mini doughnuts.

A number of outdoor concerts will be held in the area, and roving performers will circulate in Jack Poole Plaza throughout the night.

The free street party starts at the plaza at 7 p.m., and goes until the fireworks are over.



Fireworks

The 10-minute display is scheduled to start right midnight, but a shorter show will also light up the skies at 9 p.m.

Fireworks will be let off from a barge moored in the Burrard Inlet between Canada Place and the Vancouver Convention Centre.

And Vancouver Const. Anne-Marie Clark reminded pet owners to make sure their four-legged loved ones are safe inside their homes during the fireworks shows.

"Pets, huge crowds and fireworks DO NOT MIX," she wrote on Twitter.

Those planning to take in the show by boat are reminded to position themselves outside the perimeter marked by buoys and have all required safety gear on board.



What to bring

Organizers of this year's event remind those heading downtown that they should expect cold temperatures and dress accordingly.

There's no rain in the forecast, but temperatures could reach as low as 2 C, and with the wind off the water, it may feel colder. Anyone planning to watch the fireworks outdoors should dress in layers.

Do not bring alcohol, organizers say. Outdoor consumption outside of licensed venues is illegal, and the event is alcohol-free.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Allison Hurst and Emad Agahi