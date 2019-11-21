VANCOUVER – Police in New Westminster are looking for a missing teenager who they describe as "high risk."

Fifteen-year-old Marco Rahim was last seen on Dawe Street near Ewen Avenue at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

"Marco is not from the area, and we're concerned that he may be lost," stated Staff Sgt. Andrew Perry in a news release. "Friends and family are concerned for his safety."

Police initially released information about Rahim on Wednesday. On Thursday, they renewed their call for information and said he was still missing.

Rahim is described as 5'6" with olive complexion. He's slim and has dark, shoulder-length brown hair and a slight moustache.

Police say he was last seen wearing a faded blue O'Neill hoodie with a long sleeve polo underneath. He was also wearing black sweatpants under dark navy jeans and bright white Nikes.

Anyone with information about Rahim's whereabouts is asked to call 911.