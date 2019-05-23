

CTV News Vancouver





New Westminster police are asking for help to find two missing youths.

Police say 11-year-old Jade-Lynn Prasad was last seen at approximately 3 p.m. on Wednesday, while Esmaeili was seen at home on Thursday at approximately 9 a.m. before leaving again.

Both are believed to be together.

"At this time, there is no evidence to believe they are in distress," said Sgt. Jeff Scott. "But given their age, we are concerned and want to ensure their well-being."

Officials say the two are believed to be in Burnaby's Metrotown area and have been known to use public transit.

Prasad is described as a South Asian female with a light complexion and a slim build, 5'4" tall with shoulder length dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing a light pink sweater with the word "Thrasher" written on the front, black leggings, black Adidas running shoes and carrying a black school bag.

Esmaeili is described as a Middle Eastern male with a light complexion, 5'3", a slim build, dark brown hair and brown eyes. He was seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, dark grey pants and dark green boots.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact New Westminster police at 604-525-5411.