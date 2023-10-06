New Westminster police investigating 2nd violent incident on Agnes St. this week

Vancouver

    A photo shows the back of a New Westminster police officer's jacket. (Twitter, New Westminster Police Department)

    New Westminster police are investigating a violent incident that happened Friday morning in the 300 block of Agnes Street, just days after a shooting took place in the same area.

    A woman in her 20s was found suffering “numerous lacerations” on Royal Avenue around 7 a.m., according to the New Westminster Police Department.

    In a statement, police explain the victim flagged down an officer and alleged she’d been violently assaulted in a suite on Agnes Street, which the NWPD later confirmed was in the 300 block.

    The woman was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injures, and a large police response attended the suite in question.

    “Within short order, officers made an arrest and transported a suspect to NWPD cells,” wrote police.

    The NWPD statement thanks residents for their co-operation, and acknowledges that many were concerned over a large police presence in their neighbourhood.

    Those concerns were likely amplified by the fact that police were in the same block on Monday, investigating a shooting that took place early that morning.

    The victim in that case was a man who, according to an earlier NWPD statement, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Both incidents are believed to be isolated and remain under investigation.

    As part of their investigation into Friday’s assault, police are looking into the relationship between the man and woman involved.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 604-529-2430.

