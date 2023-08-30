New Westminster police conduct 'tactical arrest' of suspect sleeping in stolen vehicle

An alleged car thief in New Westminster got a rude awakening over the weekend when police found him sleeping in a stolen vehicle in the city.

Officers received a call about a "suspicious car" parked on Churchill Street around 5 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release shared by the New Westminster Police Department Wednesday.

When they arrived, police saw a man sleeping in the driver's seat of the vehicle.

"Given the male did not match the description of the registered owner, officers contacted the registered owner, who confirmed his car had been stolen overnight," the NWPD statement reads.

The department said its officers "conducted a tactical arrest" of the man, taking steps to avoid him attempting to drive away when he woke up.

“As the suspect slept, officers placed a spike belt in front and behind the vehicle to prevent the driver from fleeing the area,” said Sgt. Justine Thom, in the release.

“Thankfully, these weren’t needed as the driver was safely taken into custody.”

Bryan Hintz, a 33-year-old Edmonton man, was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, theft of a motor vehicle and "possession of instruments suitable for the purpose of breaking into a motor vehicle," police said.