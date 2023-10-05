New Westminster police appeal for witnesses, video in shooting investigation

Police in New Westminster are appealing for witnesses and information after a man showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound earlier this week.

Authorities were notified the man was seeking medical care early Monday morning, according to a statement from the New Westminster Police Department issued Thursday.

The investigation has revealed that the man was shot at a home on the 300 block of Agnes Street in what police are describing as an "isolated incident."

Anyone who has dashcam or surveillance video from the area that was recorded between 3:30 and 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 2 is urged to call the NWPD. Witnesses who have not yet spoken to investigators are also being asked to come forward.

"We’re appealing to taxi drivers, transit drivers, shift workers and others who may have been out at this early hour,” Sgt. Andrew Leaver said in the media release.

“Additionally, if you have knowledge about this incident, we’re here to listen.”

The NWPD's Major Crime Unit can be reached at 604-529-2430.