A New Westminster man has been charged with accessing and possessing child pornography.

Police said they started investigating Shane Tucker for allegedly having "child sexual abuse images" last June, and executed a search warrant in the case that resulted in two criminal counts against him.

Tucker has since been released from custody on several court-ordered conditions, including that he not use or possess any electronic device capable of storing data or accessing the internet.

He's also barred from going to any public park, swimming area, school, daycare or community centre where children under the age of 16 might be expected to be present, unless with written permission from his bail supervisor.

He's also ordered not to do any activities, including volunteer or paid work, that would put him in contact with people under the age of 16, or to communicate with them, directly or indirectly.