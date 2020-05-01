VANCOUVER -- An update on B.C.'s virus numbers is coming Friday, but it won't be through a live briefing.

Instead, the numbers will be sent out through a news release that's expected to come in the afternoon.

During Thursday's briefing, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 25 new cases of COVID-19 along with two additional deaths. That brought the total number of test-positive cases recorded in the province to 2,112.

Henry also noted a milestone in her briefing: it had been 100 days since the province's very first warning about the virus.

"In the last 100 days we have all watched as the pandemic spread, first in China then around the world," she said. "Our lives, our businesses, our communities have dramatically changed."

On Thursday, officials said other 17 people have recovered from the virus, bringing B.C.'s total recoveries to 1,322. That leaves 679 active cases, with 82 people in hospital, including 30 in critical care or intensive care units.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.