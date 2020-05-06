VANCOUVER -- New cases of novel coronavirus will be outlined by B.C.'s top health officials Wednesday.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is expected to outline the new cases, and whether there were any more deaths or outbreaks, during an afternoon briefing with the premier and health minister.

At the same time, Premier John Horgan is expected to outline B.C.'s next steps in its pandemic strategy.

@ 3 p.m.

The last virus update, given Tuesday, marked the smallest increase in new test-positive cases since mid-March. Henry announced only eight new cases during that briefing, but four additional deaths.

Henry also revealed an additional 55 people had recovered from the virus, which brought the total number of recoveries to 1,472.

