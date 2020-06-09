VANCOUVER -- Top health officials in B.C. will give an update Tuesday on how many new test-positive cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in the province over the past 24 hours.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will hold the afternoon briefing in Victoria.

In their last update, given on Monday, Henry and Dix outlined three days' worth of new cases because there wasn't a briefing over the weekend.

Over the three days, 29 new cases of the virus were recorded in the province, but there were no additional deaths.

Henry also said outbreaks at Fraser Valley Specialty Poultry, Superior Poultry and at the New Vista Society, a care home in Burnaby, have all been declared over.

