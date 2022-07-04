New Surrey hospital: Update on 'next step' expected from health minister

British Columbia's health minister is expected to give an update Monday on the new Surrey hospital.

Adrian Dix is holding a news conference in the city regarding the "next step" for the facility, an advisory says.

No further details were given on what he's expected to say about the incoming hospital and integrated cancer centre.

About a year ago, officials said the planning process was underway for the second hospital in B.C.'s fastest-growing city.

At that point, a development proposal had been submitted for what's being billed as "state-of-the-art," and construction was scheduled to begin in 2023.

The hospital was expected at the time to be ready to open in 2027, and to cost about $1.66 billion.

The provincial Ministry of Health said in 2020 that the centre will offer treatment, support, research and education, virtual health care and "innovative technologies."

The hospital will be built on a lot on 180 Street, across from Kwantlen Polytechnic University.

Plans for a new hospital in Surrey have been underway for years. The project was confirmed in 2019, following the purchase of the site.

Construction started earlier this year at another hospital in the Fraser Health region, which spans from Burnaby to Boston Bar.

Dix was joined in May by outgoing Premier John Horgan to announce the start of work at the site of the Burnaby Hospital, a project expected to cost more than $1.3 billion. https://bc.ctvnews.ca/latest-on-burnaby-hospital-what-s-being-added-and-how-much-it-s-expected-to-cost-1.5924655

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.