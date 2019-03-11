

Another blast of winter weather is headed for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, prompting new snowfall warnings from Environment Canada.

After a sunny weekend on the South Coast, several cities across the region are expected to see fresh snow beginning Monday afternoon.

Environment Canada warns 10-15 cm of snow accumulation is possible in higher elevation areas of Metro Vancouver as a Pacific frontal system reaches the coast.

"Over the North Shore, northeast sections of Metro Vancouver and City of Vancouver, especially over higher terrain, wet snow will taper off to a few rain showers or flurries before Tuesday morning," the weather agency said in an 8:19 a.m. warning.

Up to 10 cm of snow is also possible in parts of the Fraser Valley, including Chilliwack, Hope and Abbotsford.

"Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow," Environment Canada said.

Other areas are expected to see rainfall followed by wet snow or snow mixed with rain into Monday evening.