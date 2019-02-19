As much as 10 centimetres of snow are expected to fall in parts of B.C.'s Lower Mainland, prompting a pair of snowfall warnings from Environment Canada.

The weather agency issued warnings for the Fraser Valley and Metro Vancouver Tuesday morning, saying some sections further inland could see between five and 10 centimetres of accumulation by the end of the day.

Areas under the warning in the valley include Abbotsford and Chilliwack. The snowfall warning for Metro Vancouver includes Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Surrey and Langley.

A frontal system will spread snow across the South Coast, the warnings say. Snow is expected to mix with rain during morning and afternoon, then change back to snow at night.

The snow will taper off early Wednesday morning, Environment Canada said.

While some parts of the region saw only rain during their morning commute Tuesday, it was a messy start to the day for drivers in the Fraser Valley.

People in some parts of Coquitlam and Port Coquitlam woke up to a light dusting, but in many areas the snow isn’t expected to pick up until the tail end of the morning commute.

Along Highway 1 in Langley drivers were mostly dealing with wet roads early Tuesday with a light mist of rain soaking the area. Wet snow started around 7:30 a.m. but traffic was moving well in both directions on the highway. Salting and brining trucks worked for hours overnight preparing roads for the morning rush.

In Chilliwack, a vehicle ended up in a water-filled ditch on Keith Wilson Road. Police are looking at weather and speed as possible factors, and said two people were taken to hospital. Their conditions are not yet known.

TransLink also took extra precautions to prepare for the Tuesday morning commute, including having anti-icing trucks on standby. There were no major issues on transit Tuesday morning.

Anticipating further snowfall Tuesday night, a City of Vancouver manager of street operations told CTV News drivers should not expect streets to be plowed right away.

"We wouldn't encourage anybody without the appropriate tires to be on the roads, so have those all-weather mud and snow tires, or those winter tires, if you are planning your commute," Erin Hoess said.

"And if you don't have those, plan an alternate way to get where you need to go, such as taking transit."

Hoess said the city spent the morning pre-salting the roads and preparing in other ways. When the snow falls, crews will first focus on priority routes - main arterials, hills and emergency routes - before moving on to roads less travelled.

She also reminded business and property owners that it is their responsibility to clear their sidewalks the morning after a snowfall. They must be cleared by 10 a.m.

Wondering about the sidewalk clearing rules in other Metro Vancouver cities? Here's a quick roundup.

Two males (unsure on ages) were in this car when it crashed into this ditch in Chilliwack. Both taken to hospital. The tires were okay, according to police. Looking at speed and weather as possible factors. pic.twitter.com/50UNR6rkes — Sheila Scott (@Sheila_Scott) February 19, 2019

Good morning from rainy Langley. Is it snowing where you are yet? Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley are once again under a snowfall warning. In many areas the snow may start later this morning. @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/5xeiZaEi0W — Sheila Scott (@Sheila_Scott) February 19, 2019