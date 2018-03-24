New rules are coming for tour bus operators that frequent Granville Island, and tour guides and businesses on the island are worried about the economic impact.

Right now there are six free parking spots for tour buses on the island, but they'll be gone by mid-May. Tour bus operators will also have to pay an annual fee to drive onto the island.

Tour bus operators say they're upset because they weren't consulted over the changes coming to the popular tourist attraction.

"We were all kind of flabbergasted," said Mattiew Paugh, a bus driver and tour guide.

Granville Island did not respond to a request for an on-camera interview, but officials have said there were too many buses and it was time for regulations.

Paugh said he agrees congestion is an issue on the island, but says buses are not the problem.

"The bus parking that's already there isn't involved in the actual traffic flow going around," he said. "You're not blocking any traffic with the buses that are parked on the sides."

Meanwhile, local business owners are worried about the economic impact restricting tourist access could have.

Tamara Komuniecki owns Delish General Store, and said the idea of not allowing buses on the island makes her blood run cold.

"I'm not exactly sure what that will do to our bottom line but I'm really scared about what that will look like," she said.

She said businesses on the island have two main seasons. Over Christmas, locals usually come to buy gifts. Then in the summer, when locals are deterred by traffic, her business is supported by tourists.

"A local will come and go straight to the market and then leave. But those tourists still keep coming and they're wonderful," she said. "To think of losing that buying public … I'm not sure who's going to be walking through my doors."

Komuniecki said she wants the island to explore other options instead of an outright ban on tour bus parking.

Tour bus operators and Granville Island officials have a meeting scheduled for the beginning of April.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Julie Nolin