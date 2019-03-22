

Peter Bremner, CTV Vancouver





Vancouver police and firefighters have teamed up to announce a new training initiative to provide life-saving medical help during active shooter situations.

Firefighters wearing body armour will be escorted by police into high risk areas, so they can triage wounded people and get them out to waiting ambulances.

In an active shooter situation, police say it can take 20 minutes to deem an area safe for emergency medical responders to enter. In that time, shooting victims could bleed out from treatable injuries.

400 of Vancouver's 800 firefighters have received the training so far. The VPD plans to continue providing the course to the rest of the department.

