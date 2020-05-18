VANCOUVER -- A new program is connecting B.C. health-care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic with counsellors offering free therapy sessions.

The program offers front-line workers up to three free therapy sessions over the phone or by video chat from registered counsellors and psychotherapists across B.C. It's co-founded by Corrinne Allyson, a Victoria-based counsellor, and Ross Dunn, an online marketing professional.

"We offer compassionate listening and concrete tools as an expression of our gratitude to you, the people facing physical, emotional and spiritual vulnerability," a statement on the organization's website says. "Begin here and we will connect you with volunteer therapists willing to help."

Those interested in receiving counselling must be health-care workers who have been impacted by COVID-19 in their workplace. This includes doctors, nurses, ambulance attendants, orderlies, medical lab technicians or community health workers.

"Your workplace could be a hospital, the street, a private home if you conduct home visits, a nursing home, a long-term care facility, a group living facility for the developmentally challenged, a homeless shelter, or any other place that could be described as a care facility," according to the organization's website.

Prospective clients need to register online and will be contacted 24 to 48 hours later with the names and contact information for three different therapists who have volunteered their services. The clients can then choose which therapist they want to work with.

Counsellors, psychologists and social workers who wish to volunteer their services can also register on the COVID-19 Therapy website. Organizers verify the therapists' credentials, and once confirmed, make their contact information available to prospective clients.