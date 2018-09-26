

Vancouver parents could soon be getting notified about whether the drinking water at their children's schools could be contaminated with lead.

The dangerous metal is showing up in non-toxic levels at dozens of local schools, and the district is now working on a plan to ensure the water is completely lead-free.

Parents have been raising concerns about lead pipes for years. The potential for contamination is especially a factor at older schools with older pipes, and in Vancouver, dozens of schools were built before 1990.

The results of testing have not set off any safety concerns for the health authority, but parents of children at 88 Vancouver schools will be getting notification letters.

"When it comes to something that's clearly such a safety issue, as trustees, as a district, we should be prioritizing this," VSB trustee Carrie Bercic said.

Bercic says parents have the right to know how their child's school measures up, so she brought forward the motion. This week, the district agreed on a number of measures including the letters which are expected to be sent home starting next week and continuing through October.

The district indicated that schools without any lead concerns may also send letters to tell parents they don't need to be worried.

"I think parents should be informed so they can choose whether or not they want to send water to school with their children. That's my biggest thing at this point," Bercic said.

School board chair Janet Fraser says all drinking water at Vancouver schools meets current safety guidelines.

Still, the district has asked staff to come up with a plan to eventually eliminate lead altogether. In some cases, that will involve re-piping buildings and installing lead-free water bottle filling stations.

"What I would love to be able to do and what I'm sure every trustee would love to be able to do is tell our staff to immediately do all of the work, but we don't have the funds for that," Fraser said.

"One of the motions we passed was to reach out to the provincial government to provide additional money so that we can do this work."

But officials stressed that children are not at risk in the interim.

"I want to reassure people that we are not getting reports of children who have high lead levels," Vancouver Coastal Health chief medical officer Patricia Daly said.

She added that flushing the pipes can help, and schools are being asked to run taps and fountains each morning for at least five minutes or until the water gets cold.

"If schools are following public health advice then there's no reason for parents to be concerned," Dr. Daly said.

It is not clear how long it could take for Vancouver schools to become fully unleaded.

School facilities within a district have to be tested once every three years, and the results are posted online.

Drinking fountains have been closed for having higher-than-acceptable levels in the district in the past, and it's possible that some in the higher range of acceptable levels may also be turned off.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Maria Weisgarber