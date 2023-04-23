New photos of suspect who allegedly assaulted 3 at Metrotown: Burnaby RCMP

Burnaby RCMP have released higher quality images of a suspect who allegedly assaulted three people unprovoked, including an 89-year-old woman, at Metrotown mall Thursday.

The unnamed suspect shoved a man, and seconds later pushed the 89-year-old woman to the ground and then shoved a second man moments after that, according to police.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and has since been discharged.

Since the initial news release from Burnaby RCMP, they have received several tips from the public including one that led police to better quality photos of the suspect from an incident at a SkyTrain station on Wednesday.

“We don’t want this suspect to harm anyone else, so please have a look at these photos,” said Cpl. Mike Kalanj with Burnaby RCMP in a news release Sunday. “If you recognize this man, we’d like you to contact our investigators.”

Burnaby RCMP is asking anyone who may be able to identify the suspect to contact them at 604-646-9999 and quote file number 23-12960.