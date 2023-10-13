Vancouver

    • New photo released in effort to help with search for senior missing in Whistler

    Police and search and rescue crews in Whistler are trying to identify and speak to two people as part of their efforts to find a missing senior and his dog.

    Eighty-year-old Robert McKean was last seen on Oct. 9 around 10:20 a.m. at the top of Alpine Way, according to Whistler RCMP. He was walking his dog Lexi, a white and ginger Cavalier spaniel.

    On Friday, Whistler Search and Rescue took to social media to share a photo of two people and their dogs who were seen on a trail camera at the top of Alpine Way on the same morning that McKean disappeared.

    Anyone with information is urged to call Whistler RCMP at 604-932-3044 and is not to identify the people publicly.

    The search for McKean has mobilized first responders, volunteer search and rescue crews and concerned community members but so far, there has been no sign of him or Lexi.

    The senior is described as 5’6” tall with a “slim build” and weighing 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, a baseball cap, blue jeans and a blue Canucks hoodie.

    Vancouver Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Who's to blame for rising food prices in Canada?

    Although the latest data from Statistics Canada shows that monthly increases in food prices may be slowing down, the cost of groceries in Canada remains high. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew breaks down some of the key factors that are driving up food costs in Canada.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News