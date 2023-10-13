New photo released in effort to help with search for senior missing in Whistler

Police and search and rescue crews in Whistler are trying to identify and speak to two people as part of their efforts to find a missing senior and his dog.

Eighty-year-old Robert McKean was last seen on Oct. 9 around 10:20 a.m. at the top of Alpine Way, according to Whistler RCMP. He was walking his dog Lexi, a white and ginger Cavalier spaniel.

On Friday, Whistler Search and Rescue took to social media to share a photo of two people and their dogs who were seen on a trail camera at the top of Alpine Way on the same morning that McKean disappeared.

Anyone with information is urged to call Whistler RCMP at 604-932-3044 and is not to identify the people publicly.

The search for McKean has mobilized first responders, volunteer search and rescue crews and concerned community members but so far, there has been no sign of him or Lexi.

The senior is described as 5’6” tall with a “slim build” and weighing 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, a baseball cap, blue jeans and a blue Canucks hoodie.