New outreach centre for youth aims to save lives in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside

Vancouver -

Youth struggling with mental health or addiction will have access to a new outreach centre in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, providing what the government says will be life-saving support.

The outreach centre, launched at 786 Powell Street on Friday, is being operated by the Vancouver Coastal Health authority.

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Jennifer Whiteside says in a statement the centre will connect young people with the help they need on their journey to wellness.

The new centre is decorated with murals by three Coast Salish artists, creating what the ministry calls a “culturally safe space.”

The province also says it's expanding an outreach team from two workers to eight, with members including mental health and substance-use nurses, youth workers, an Indigenous advocate and social workers.

The ministry says team members meet vulnerable youth on the streets of Vancouver, build rapport, and connect them to services, as well as distribute harm-reduction supplies and necessities such as sleeping bags and food.

“Meeting this population where they are is fundamental to the work we're doing,” Emily Giguere, VCH clinical planner for Youth Substance Use Services, said in the ministry statement.

“They are sometimes difficult to find. They may not have a fixed address or phone number and they are often distrustful of the health-care system.”

The ministry says about 75 per cent of serious mental health issues emerge before the age of 25, making it crucial for young people to have access to support.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2023.