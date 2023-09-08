New outreach centre for youth aims to save lives in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside

Youth struggling with mental health or addiction will have access to a new outreach centre in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, providing what the government says will be life-saving support. A tarp is seen draped between a building and a shopping cart to provide shade from the sun in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, May 13, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Youth struggling with mental health or addiction will have access to a new outreach centre in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, providing what the government says will be life-saving support. A tarp is seen draped between a building and a shopping cart to provide shade from the sun in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, May 13, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News