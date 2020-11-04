VANCOUVER -- Public health teams are battling new COVID-19 outbreaks at a resort in B.C.'s Okanagan and three more health-care facilities.

The province's latest community outbreak was discovered at La Casa resort in West Kelowna, and has resulted in seven people catching the novel coronavirus so far.

Interior Health said the individuals "attended a multi-household rental event" between Oct. 23 and 26, but did not provide any further details.

"Patients are self-isolating with support from Interior Health and we are directly contacting anyone who may have been exposed to COVID-19," the health authority said in an email statement.

One of the latest care home outbreaks was also detected in the Okanagan, at the Village at Mill Creek long-term care facility in Kelowna.

Officials said two staff members have tested positive, but that none of the residents have been infected.

"The two positive cases were exposed outside of the workplace," Interior Health said in a news release.

The other two health-care outbreaks were found at White Rock Seniors Village and Seniors Care Community, both located in the Fraser Health region.

Health officials said one staff member at White Rock Seniors Village and one resident at Seniors Care Community have tested positive for COVID-19.

"Enhanced control measures have been put in place at each site. Fraser Health is working with staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families," the health authority said in an information bulletin.

Visitors have been temporarily banned from all three of the facilities fighting COVID-19 outbreaks.

One outbreak, at the Peace Portal Seniors Village in Surrey, was also declared over on Wednesday, leaving 31 active outbreaks in the health-care system.